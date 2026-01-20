Nikhil Kamath Highlights Global Success Of Indian Premium Brands: "Subko In Dubai, 11.11 In New York"

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to social media to celebrate Indian brands making waves globally, especially in the premium space. In a post on X, Kamath challenged the notion that Indian premium labels cannot succeed overseas by naming several homegrown brands currently expanding in Dubai and New York. He highlighted recent achievements, including Subko's flagship store in Dubai's Alserkal Avenue, SuperYou's launch in Dubai, and 11.11's entry into New York, which even got a shoutout in a Brad Pitt movie sans promotion. Kamath also praised Nappa Dori's international presence, proud of its success despite having no association with the brand.

Kamath emphasised that the future of Indian entrepreneurship lies in taking premium, artisan-led, and culturally rooted brands global rather than just franchising Western brands within India. He also promoted his venture platform, The Foundery, as an initiative to create more such globally relevant Indian brands.

See the post here:

People said Indians can't build premium brands that work abroad, well here's Rahul at Subkos flagship store at Dubai Alserkal, Superyou now sells in Dubai, 11.11 sells in New York and Brad Pitt wears it in a movie (unpaid), Nappa Dori is on the parallel street to Subko in… pic.twitter.com/Xfueq42RhN — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) January 19, 2026

The brands mentioned by Kamath are:

Subko: A specialty coffee brand that has opened a flagship store at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai.

11.11: A fashion label retailing in New York

SuperYou: A wellness and protein-focused lifestyle brand that has entered the Dubai market.

Nappa Dori: A luxury leather and lifestyle brand with a store in the same Alserkal district in Dubai

The post sparked a wave of support on social media, with many users sharing his optimism. Several people pointed out that Indian brands are now boldly exporting their unique vibe to global markets like Dubai and New York, rather than playing catch-up to international trends.

One user wrote, "This is the quiet revolution. Indian brands going global—not by copying the West, but by exporting confidence, craft, and culture. From Dubai to New York, Made in India is no longer a label—it's a statement. More power to founders building premium India for the world."

Another commented, "This is the India that gives goosebumps. Homegrown brands, global streets, zero inferiority complex, only craft and confidence."

A third said, "For too long the narrative was “Indians can't build premium global brands” and now Nikhil Kamath is casually listing counter-examples across Dubai & New York. From Subko at Alserkal, Superyou in Dubai, 11.11 in New York (with organic Hollywood love ), to Nappa Dori holding its own globally this is what quiet confidence looks like. Premium. Artisan. Cool. Indian. The world is finally catching up."

"This proves the problem was never capability, only belief. When Indian brands focus on craft, story, and consistency, the world responds. Premium isn't about geography, it's about intent and execution. Proud to see Indian brands being built for the world," added a fourth.