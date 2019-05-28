'Zakir Musa's Death Ended New Idea Of Militancy In Kashmir': Top Cop

Zakir Musa's killing a big success for the security forces: Jammu and Kashmir DGP.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday said that with the killing of the chief commander of Ansar Gazwatul Hind Zakir Musa, the new idea of militancy had ended in Kashmir.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Poonch district of Jammu region, the officer termed Zakir Musa's killing a big success for the security forces.

"He tried to start a new idea of militancy in Kashmir but his idea has come to an end with his death," Mr Singh said.

He said there were still 275 active terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, out of which 100 to 200 were foreign ones.

He said all the security forces were working in complete synergy in their fight against terrorism in the state.