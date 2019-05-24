Zakir Musa, Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist, Killed In Encounter

Zakir Musa joined terrorism in 2013

Zakir Musa, one of the most wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, has been killed in an encounter in Dadsara Tral area. Musa, a former Hizbul Mujahideen commander, had formed an al Qaeda-linked group Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and was known for using propaganda to call for an Islamic caliphate in Kashmir and throughout India.

"Zakir Musa was an Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind chief and a A++ terrorist. He was also an al Qaeda affiliate," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Musa joined terrorism in 2013 and came to lime light after security forces killed terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016. "After Burhan, he became a poster boy of sorts in social media," an officer said.

There was information that 2-3 terrorists were still holed up in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered closure of all educational institutions on Friday. Internet connectivity has also been suspended in the Valley as authorities fear a law and order problem.

"It's Ramzan so we don't want to take any chances," another senior police officer told NDTV.

In the last 18 days, security forces have eliminated as many as 16 terrorists. In 2018, the Modi government had declared ceasefire during the Ramzan period.

As per initial information shared by the police, the gunfight broke out at Dadsara village after the terrorists tried to escape the cordon laid down by the security forces.

As the forces appealed to them to surrender, the terrorists started launching grenades using a launcher. Musa was later killed in exchange of fire.

Musa, 25, was an engineering dropout. There had been an increase in his following after he quit the Hizbul to head the al Qaeda linked group.

