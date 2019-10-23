Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind 'Wiped Out': Police After Kashmir Encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said anti-terror operations have strengthened

A day after terrorist Zakir Musa's successor Abdul Hameed Lelhari was killed in Awantipora on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh today said the terror group Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind (AGH) has been wiped out.

"As of now, Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind group has been wiped out," he told reporters in Srinagar. He didn't rule out the possibility of the terror group re-emerging in future.

Zakir Musa's successor Abdul Hameed Lelhari was one of the three terrorists shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora on Tuesday. Lelhari was heading Al-Qaida linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. All the three terrorists were working in coordination with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The police chief said the operation against terrorists has gained pace. "In Tral, three local terrorists associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind were killed yesterday. You would recall that when Zakir Musa was killed, the command of this group was handed over to Hameed Lelhari," Mr Singh said.

He said Lelhari became active in 2016 and was involved in several terror attacks.

The police chief said that contrary to the apprehensions expressed by some that after August 5, more young people may join terror groups, the pace of recruitment to terror groups has been comparatively slower during this time.

He said some young people have gone missing from their homes, but it cannot be confirmed if all of them have joined terror groups. Mr Singh denied rumours of telecommunication restriction returning to Kashmir valley.

"Through launching pads near Line of Control, the Pakistan Army and ISI (spy agency) are involved in pushing in the maximum number of terrorists towards the Indian side," he said.

On the alleged detention of children, the police chief said, "There is a lot of misinformation and propaganda by some of the agencies, especially some very irresponsible media circles when they start quoting figures without verification and getting in touch with us. I am very sure that whatever action has been taken, the action has got good solid bases."

"No one has been tortured. No youngster, teenager or juvenile has been arrested by us. Wherever juveniles were arrested, provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act were followed very strictly," he said.

"We will be successful in our efforts to curb terrorism only when the local youth of Kashmir do not take the path of militancy and choose the path of peace," he added.

