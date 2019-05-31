Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Zakir Musa, one of the most wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was killed in an encounter in Dadsara Tral area last week.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 31, 2019 09:48 IST
The encounter took place in Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir. (ANI)


Srinagar: 

A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, the official said.

As the forces carried out searches, terrorists fired upon them, leading to the encounter, he added.

The security forces have scaled up anti-terror operation in the valley. On Thursday, two terrorists were killed in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

At least 20 terrorists have been eliminated this month alone.

Last week, security forces eliminated one of the most wanted terrorists in  in Dadsara Tral area. Zakir Musa, a former Hizbul Mujahideen commander, had formed an al Qaeda-linked group Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and was known for using propaganda to call for an Islamic caliphate in Kashmir and throughout India.

"Zakir Musa was an Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind chief and a A++ terrorist. He was also an al Qaeda affiliate," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Jammu and KashmirZakir Musa

