Tributes Pour In For Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain: Updates

Zakir Hussain, the tabla maestro, percussionist, composer and even actor - a legend who was India's very own and yet belonged to the world died at a hospital in San Francisco. He was 73.

Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

In 1988, Zakir Hussain became a household name as the face of the Taj Mahal Tea brand.

Dec 16, 2024 15:04 (IST) "Rhythm Fell Silent": Union Minister Amit Shah Condoles Demise Of Ustad Zakir Hussain

Union Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences on Monday over the demise of the tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Taking to social media X (formerly Twitter), Mr Shah wrote in his post that Hussain crafted masterpieces that transcended the borders of language and culture.

"A rhythm fell silent today. Pained by the demise of the tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. Blessed with musical genius, Hussain Ji crafted masterpieces that transcended the borders of language and culture by evoking the emotions behind rhythms. His music will remain as a thread that unites humanity," the post read.

Dec 16, 2024 14:54 (IST) "Zakir Hussain was a father figure to all of us": Salim Merchant

Music composer-singer Salim Merchant expressed condolences over Zakir Hussain's death.

"Zakir Bhai was a father figure to all of us in the music industry. He was our Guru, we learnt a lot from his music. I am fortunate to have spent time with him. I will never be able to forget his laughter, his smile, his words. I will always remember him," he said.

Dec 16, 2024 14:38 (IST) When Manish Malhotra Dressed Zakir Hussain For Grammys 2024: "Will Cherish..."

Dec 16, 2024 14:00 (IST) Music director Lalit Pandit on Zakir Hussain's death

Renowned music director Lalit Pandit condoled Zakir Hussain's death, saying that it is a matter of grief "not just for the industry but entire India".

"I have good memories attached to him...We have very old family relations with the family of Zakir Bhai...Art doesn't die but artists reach their peak and leave us. The place that Zakir Bhai carved for himself is something which perhaps nobody else can carve...It is very sad that our country doesn't have such great artists anymore. He brought laurels to India with his art. We should keep remembering him with love. The new artists should try to follow his path and keep that art alive," he said.

Dec 16, 2024 13:00 (IST) Zakir Hussain Dies: Zakir Hussain's Tabla Maker Haridas Vhatkar Says I Made Him Tabla, He Made My Life

Dec 16, 2024 12:48 (IST) All About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Cause Of Zakir Hussain's Death

Dec 16, 2024 12:19 (IST) PM Modi condoles Zakir Hussain's death

Dec 16, 2024 12:15 (IST) S Jaishankar condoles death of Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain

Deeply saddened at the passing away of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.



A musical genius and a cultural icon, he popularised Indian classical music at the global stage and leaves behind an impressive legacy. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 16, 2024

Dec 16, 2024 11:50 (IST) Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain, Legend With "Dancing Fingers", Dies At 73

The tabla fell silent as Ustad Zakir Hussain, one of the greatest players of the Indian drums known for his 'dancing fingers', died at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital on Monday. The tabla maestro was suffering from complications caused due to a chronic lung disease, his family said in a statement.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come," the statement read.

Dec 16, 2024 10:44 (IST) Watch: Zakir Hussain's Last Instagram Post From The US: "Just Sharing A Wonder Moment"

Dec 16, 2024 10:22 (IST) Pour your tributes here for Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at the age of 73 on Monday morning. Pour your tributes for him here:

Dec 16, 2024 09:52 (IST) "Heartbreaking": Aaditya Thackeray on Zakir Hussain's death

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the death of Zakir Hussain is "heartbreaking" and paid a "heartfelt" tribute to the renowned tabla player.

"The news of the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain is heartbreaking. His tabla playing was an innovation in the field of music, a lifeline for classical music. Every art lover will cherish this discovery in their heart forever! A heartfelt tribute to the renowned tabla player and music director Ustad Zakir Hussain! Om Peace!," he wrote on X in Marathi. उस्ताद झाकीर हुसेन ह्यांच्या निधनाचं वृत्त मनाला वेदना देणारं आहे.

त्यांचं तबलावादन हा संगीत क्षेत्रातील एक अविष्कार होता, शास्त्रीय संगीतासाठी संजीवनी होता.

हा अविष्कार प्रत्येक कलारसिक आपल्या हृदयात सदैव जपून ठेवेल!



सुप्रसिद्ध तबलावादक, संगीत दिग्दर्शक उस्ताद झाकीर हुसेन... pic.twitter.com/emNlIgkiMO - Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 16, 2024

Dec 16, 2024 09:43 (IST) Viral Interview: Zakir Hussain On Having Rhythms For Prayers From Father

Eight years ago, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain had narrated how his father Alla Rakha had welcomed him into this world by putting the musical instrument's rhythms into his ears when asked to recite prayers.

Mumbai-born Zakir Hussain passed away at a hospital in San Francisco due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family said on Monday.

Zakir Hussain spoke of his father holding him in his arms for the first time. Alla Rakha was an accomplished tabla player and a frequent accompanist of iconic sitar player Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Dec 16, 2024 09:36 (IST) Zakir Hussain Dies At 73. Tributes From Kareena Kapoor, AR Rahman, Nandita Das And Others

Dec 16, 2024 09:24 (IST) "Zakir Hussain brought soul of Indian music to world through tabla": Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Ustad Zakir Hussain brought the soul of Indian music to the world through the tabla. His art touched the hearts of millions across the globe and brought joy to many. In his demise, we have lost an immortal cultural icon and a great son of Maa Bharati. My deepest condolences.... pic.twitter.com/rpETC5SG6o - Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 16, 2024

Dec 16, 2024 09:20 (IST) "Tabla lost its most ardent student": Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, condoling the death of Zakir Hussain, said the "tabla has lost its most ardent 'student'" and will "miss the dance of his fingers."

"In the passing away of legendary tabla virtuoso and composer Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji, Indian classical music has lost a legend. He made his debut at a young age of 13 and went on to be celebrated worldwide for his extraordinary skills and contributions to classical music," he wrote on X. The tabla has lost its most ardent 'student' and will miss the dance of his fingers.

In the passing away of legendary tabla virtuoso and composer Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji, Indian classical music has lost a legend. He made his debut at a young age of 13 and went on to be celebrated... pic.twitter.com/GMfFeLJa0p - Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 16, 2024

Dec 16, 2024 09:04 (IST) Actor Akshay Kumar condoles death of Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain

Actor Akshay Kumar paid condolences over the death of Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. "Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country's musical heritage. Om Shanti," he said.

Dec 16, 2024 08:51 (IST) "Zakir Bhai...left too soon": Kamal Haasan's tribute to Zakir Hussain

Actor Kamal Haasan paid a tribute to Zakir Hussain who died at the age of 73 on Monday morning.

"Zakir Bhai ! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you," he wrote on X. Zakir Bhai ! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art.

Goodbye and Thank you.#ZakirHussainpic.twitter.com/ln1cmID5LV - Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 16, 2024

Dec 16, 2024 08:47 (IST) Zakir Hussain Dies: Wah Ustad, Wah: Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussein, Music Legend, Dies At 73

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

Mr Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.

Dec 16, 2024 08:32 (IST) Zakir Hussain, Peerless Tabla Player's Life In Pictures

The magic of his dexterous fingers on tabla echoed through the world of music, both Indian classical and jazz, transcending genres and borders. Rightfully considered one of India's best percussionists, Zakir Hussain died today in the US at 73, leaving behind an irreparable void in the world of music. See here

Dec 16, 2024 08:28 (IST) Zakir Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.



