Watch: Zakir Hussain's Last Instagram Post From The US: "Just Sharing A Wonder Moment"

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died in the US, following complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family confirmed on Monday. He was 73. Hours after his death, the percussionist's last Instagram post caught the Internet's attention. Zakir Hussain shared a video capturing the essence of the Fall season in the US back in October. The Tabla maestro encapsulated his feelings in these words, "Trees, changing colours, all colours, gently swaying in the wind... So beautiful to watch.. The movement is so graceful, so unbelievable. I wanna walk out here... " Sharing the video, Zakir Hussain wrote in the caption, "Just sharing a wonder moment." Take a look:

Zakir Hussain's sister Khurshid Aulia said he died "very peacefully". "He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4 pm San Francisco time," she told PTI. Confirming his death, the family said in a statement, "He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come."

Zakir Hussain received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th awards ceremony earlier this year. The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

His groundbreaking work with Western musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart and George Harrison brought Indian classical music to an international audience, cementing his status as a global cultural ambassador.