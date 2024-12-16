Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain, Legend With 'Dancing Fingers', Dies At 73

Zakir Hussain is the eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha.

Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legend known for his 'dancing fingers', died at 73 in a San Francisco hospital early Monday. He was suffering from complications caused by a chronic lung disease, his family said in a statement.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come," the statement read.

Zakir Hussain had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated.

According to his sister, Khurshid Aulia, the music legend died "very peacefully".

Zakir Hussain's death marks the end of an era in the world of music.

Born on March 9, 1951, to a family of musical excellence, Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha and a child prodigy, by all accounts.

The tabla virtuoso began his professional career at the age of 12, accompanying Indian classical musicians. Years of discipline and training were peppered by childish "escape attempts" that always ended at home - and a good sounding off from his mother - as Zakir Hussain realised that the future he wanted started at home.

By 18, he was already performing on international stages. As he won acclaim for his accompaniment, his dazzling solo performances, and pioneering collaborative work to develop a dialogue between North and South Indian musicians, the status of the table soared, both in India and across the world.

Some of his unique and historic collaborations include Shakti, Remember Shakti, Masters of Percussion, Planet Drum and Global Drum Project with Mickey Hart, and Tabla Beat Science, among others.

Zakir Hussain's work was not just confined to classical music. He has also collaborated with some of the greatest names in music across genres such as George Harrison, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and jazz musician Herbie Hancock.

The tabla maestro has received several honorary doctorates. In 2019, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, India's highest honour for artists.

Earlier this year, Zakir Hussain became the first musician from India to receive three Grammy awards at one time. He received Grammys for Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Across social media platforms, messages of grief and admiration for the legend have been pouring in. Musicians, artists, and fans from around the globe have expressed their sorrow, celebrating the legacy of a man whose artistry transcended borders.

Renowned sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, who had many collaborations with Zakir Hussain, wrote on X, "Words fail me at this point. I am completely heartbroken and devastated to hear about Zakir Bhai. Ustad Zakir Hussain was a phenomenon. He was indeed one of the most loved musicians the world saw."

In his last social media post, Zakir Hussain had shared a video capturing the essence of the fall season in the US back in October. "Trees, changing colours, all colours, gently swaying in the wind... So beautiful to watch.. The movement is so graceful, so unbelievable. I wanna walk out here... "

In the caption, he wrote, "Just sharing a wonder moment."