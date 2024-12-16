'Zakir Hussain Revolutionised World Of Indian Classical Music': PM Modi

Zakir Hussain was hospitalised for two weeks before his death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid condolences to tabla maestro Zakir Hussain who died at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital on Monday. PM Modi described Ustad Husain as someone who "revolutionised" Indian classical music.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," PM Modi posted on X.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," PM Modi added.

According to Ustad Hussain's family, he was suffering from complications caused due to a chronic lung disease. "He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come," the statement read.

Mr Hussain was hospitalised for two weeks and was shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) before his death.