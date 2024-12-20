Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain's Funeral Held In San Francisco

Zakir Hussain, the legend known for his 'dancing fingers', died at 73.

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's funeral was held in San Francisco, United States on Thursday, days after he died of complications arising from a lung disease. Several musicians attended the funeral.

Drummer Anandan Sivamani, along with some other musicians, paid a musical tribute to Zakir Hussain.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come," his family said in a statement. According to his sister, Khurshid Aulia, the music legend died "very peacefully".

Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola, and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

The tabla maestro's death marked the end of an era in the world of music.

Born on March 9, 1951, to a family of musical excellence, Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha and a child prodigy, by all accounts. He began his professional career at the age of 12 in Indian classical music. By 18, he was already performing on international stages.

Zakir Hussain's work was not just confined to classical music. He has also collaborated with some of the greatest names in music across genres such as George Harrison, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and jazz musician Herbie Hancock.

The music legend has received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. He was also the recipient of the Padma Shri (1988), the Padma Bhushan (2002), and the Padma Vibhushan (2023).