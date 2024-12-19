Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain's Funeral To Be Held In San Francisco Today: Report

Zakir Hussain is the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha.

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will be laid to rest in San Francisco on Thursday, Press Trust of India reported, quoting family sources.

Zakir Hussain, one of the world's most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

"The funeral is today, December 19," a family source said on the condition of anonymity.

Where exactly in San Francisco and what time was not immediately known.

Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionised the instrument, taking it beyond the limits of classical music to other forms, including jazz and Western classical.

The celebrated musician, one of India's most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. He was also the recipient of the Padma Shri (1988), the Padma Bhushan (2002), and the Padma Vibhushan (2023).

