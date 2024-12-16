All About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Cause Of Zakir Hussain's Death

Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife and their two daughters.

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain died on Monday in a San Francisco hospital. He was 73. Mr Hussain died of complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare and progressive lung condition, his family said in a statement. He was hospitalised for the past two weeks and moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his health worsened.

Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, a noted Kathak dancer, and their daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis?

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic lung disease that affects the tissue around the air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs, according to the National Institute of Health. It occurs when this tissue thickens and stiffens, leading to permanent scarring, known as fibrosis, which makes breathing increasingly difficult.

The word "idiopathic" means the condition has no known cause, the American Lung Association said.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: Symptoms

Risk factors for IPF include smoking, a family history of the condition, and older age. Common symptoms are shortness of breath and a persistent cough. While some people may not notice symptoms initially, these often worsen as the disease progresses.

The progression of IPF varies widely – some people experience slow scarring over the years, while others see rapid worsening. Many patients face sudden flare-ups, called acute exacerbations, where symptoms become severe. Complications like pulmonary hypertension and respiratory failure can also occur, preventing the body from getting enough oxygen.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: Treatments

There is no cure for IPF, but treatments can slow its progression, improve lung function, and improve the quality of life for those living with the disease, according to the NHS. If you have IPF, taking care of yourself can help you stay as healthy as possible. Here are some tips according to the NHS: