YouTuber Couple Jumps Off High-Rise Near Delhi After Argument During A Shoot

The couple had moved to Bahadurgarh just a few days ago. (File)

A live-in couple allegedly died by suicide jumping from the seventh floor of a high-rise apartment in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. The city is just 20 kilometres from the national capital New Delhi.

The couple has been identified as Garvit, 25, and Nandini, 22. Both were content creators, running their own channel and creating short films for platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

A few days ago, the couple had moved to Bahadurgarh from Dehradun along with their team. They had rented a flat on the seventh floor of Ruheela Residency, where they were residing with five of their teammates.

According to the police, the couple died by suicide around 6 am today. They had returned home late after a shoot, and an argument ensued between them over an undisclosed issue.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. A probe is on to ascertain by the couple took the extreme step.

A forensics team was also present at the scene, collecting evidence to investigate the circumstances leading to the couple's decision. CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised to understand the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

"We are looking into the incident, and further action will be taken accordingly," Jagbir, the investigating officer of the case, said.