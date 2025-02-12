YouTuber Asks Students To Skip School To "Avoid Wasting Time", Faces Action

The Kerala General Education Department has initiated legal action against a YouTuber for allegedly encouraging students to skip school "to avoid wasting time".

Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Wednesday that the department has lodged a complaint with the police regarding the matter.

According to a statement from the minister's office, the YouTuber urged students not to attend school as public examinations are approaching in March.

After coming across the YouTube post, the minister directed the Director of Public Instruction to intervene.

Following this, the Deputy Director of Education in Pathanamthitta lodged a complaint with the district police chief seeking action against the YouTuber.

In the statement, Sivankutty emphasised that meeting the required attendance is mandatory for students to appear for the examinations.

