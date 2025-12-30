India's <i>Bandar Apna Dost</i> Tops Global AI Video Charts With Rs 38 Crore Earnings: Report

A recent global study on AI-generated content on YouTube has revealed that the most-viewed channel of its kind is based in India and earns an estimated $4.25 million (approximately Rs 38 crore) per year. The report, published by video-editing platform Kapwing, analysed 15,000 of the world's most popular YouTube channels and identified hundreds that consist entirely of AI-generated, low-quality "AI slop" content, videos created by artificial intelligence with minimal human input, often designed to maximise views rather than deliver meaningful storytelling.

According to the report, 278 channels consist wholly of AI slop, and collectively they have amassed over 63 billion views and 221 million subscribers, marking a significant new frontier in online content creation.

The most-viewed AI slop channel identified in the study is Bandar Apna Dost, which features animated shorts depicting an anthropomorphic rhesus monkey and a muscular, Hulk-like character in humorous and absurd scenarios. The channel has attracted more than 2.07 billion views and over 2.76 million subscribers, and its growth illustrates how cheaply produced AI content can achieve massive reach.

Rohini Lakshane, a researcher on technology and digital rights, told The Guardian, Bandar Apna Dost's popularity most likely stems from its absurdity, its hyper-masculine tropes and the fact that it lacks a plot, which makes it accessible to new viewers.

Kapwing's analysis also found that AI-generated videos make up a significant portion of what users see on YouTube, with over 20 percent of recommended content for new users classified as AI slop, raising questions about content quality on the platform.

Researchers and industry observers have raised concerns that such mass-produced content may overshadow more thoughtful, creator-driven videos, as algorithmic recommendation systems continue to prioritise watch time and engagement over originality. Nonetheless, the success of channels like Bandar Apna Dost shows the potential for automated content to generate substantial audience interest and revenue on a global scale.