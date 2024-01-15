YouTube Seeks More Time From Child Rights Body To Remove Sex Abuse Content

Body said an alarming trend of "Child sexual abuse material" on YouTube.

YouTube on Monday sought more time from the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to comply with the top child rights body's directions to remove videos portraying sexual abuse acts involving women and minors.

The NCPCR had on January 10 summoned a YouTube official to physically appear before it on January 15 with a list of channels running such content on the platform.

In a statement, the commission said it has observed an alarming trend of "Child sexual abuse material" on YouTube, where challenges were portraying potential sexual abuse acts among women and minors.

"These videos have viewership, including minors, which also raises significant concerns," the NCPCR said.

In response, representatives of YouTube appeared before the commission on Monday, the NCPCR said, adding that deliberations at length were held and YouTube was granted time till January 29 to comply with the directions.

