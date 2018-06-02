Youth Critically Injured In Srinagar After Getting Hit By CRPF Vehicle During Protests Protests broke out after the Friday congregational prayers in old city's Nowhatta area in which three youth were injured, one of them seriously after being hit by the paramilitary force vehicle.

Share EMAIL PRINT Protests have been erupting in Nowhatta after Friday prayers for many months (Representational) Srinagar: A youth was critically injured after being hit by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle during protests after Friday prayers in Srinagar, police said.



Protests broke out after the Friday congregational prayers in old city's Nowhatta area in which three youth were injured, one of them seriously after being hit by the paramilitary force vehicle.



"The severely injured youth was taken to a hospital for treatment," a police officer said.



Protests have been erupting in Nowhatta after Friday prayers for the past few months with youth throwing stones on security forces, who respond with tear smoke shells and pellet guns to disperse the protesters.



Meanwhile, the management of the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta denied reports that it had agreed to post volunteers at the mosque gates to prevent the entry of the protesting youth, who draw security forces into the mosque complex after them.



Last Friday, security forces had fired pellets and tear smoke shells at the youth who entered the mosque after hurling stones.



