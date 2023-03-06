Youth Congress Strategises For Assembly Elections In Various States

Congress will "emerge victorious with full majority," Dinesh Gundu (File)

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will hold several public outreach programmes like "Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo", "Youth Connect Program", and "Ek Booth Paanch Youth" ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in various states, party officials said on Monday.

During a three-day national executive meeting organised on March 3 in Bengaluru, the party discussed strategies for the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

"The message of the Congress party has to be conveyed to the masses. In the upcoming assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we will connect with all the youngsters of the country," IYC national president Srinivas BV said.

The declining economy, rising inflation, unemployment, hatred, violence and other problems were also discussed in the meeting and several resolutions were passed by the party members.

As the Karnataka assembly elections are around the corner, several leaders including Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, vice president Suraj Hegde, Karnataka MLA Krishna Byre Gowda, AICC In-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior Congress leader K J George also attended the meeting.

DK Shivakumar said that the leaders of the Congress party have "sacrificed power" and considered "serving the country as their religion".

"Corruption is increasing day by day under the BJP rule in Karnataka due to which, people have been suffering. The Congress party will form a government here in the coming days and will work for the welfare of the people," he said.

Exuding confidence in winning the upcoming polls, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Congress will "emerge victorious with full majority."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)