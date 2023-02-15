"Your Hips Will Be Broken": Madhya Pradesh Minister To Man Asking Question

The video of Vijay Shah's outburst has gone viral on social media.

Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah lost his cool on Monday when a man asked him a question at a public gathering in Khandwa district.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mr Shah can be heard accusing a man in the audience of being drunk and sent by the Congress party to disrupt the gathering.

"We are ushering an era of development in Madhya Pradesh but will lock anyone trying to create a scene here.This is a government gathering. Whoever disrupts it will get their hips broken by the police," Mr Shah warned.

The Forest Minister's outburst was aimed at a man who claimed that his wife, who worked at an Anganwadi centre, had not received her salary for the past six months. When he put the issue before Mr Shah, the latter accused him of being drunk and sent by the Congress to disrupt the evening's proceedings.

Targetting a local Congress leader, Mr Shah claimed, "I know, he makes people act after drinking alcohol."

Mr Shah then directed the cops gathered at the meeting to catch the persons "selling alcohol" in the area.