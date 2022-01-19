'Young, Youthful India Showing The Way': PM Modi On Covid Vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is important to vaccinate and observe all protocols. (File)

Jan 19 received their first dose of Covid vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that young and youthful India is showing the way.

PM Modi also stressed that it was important to observe all COVID-19 related protocols.

He tweeted, "Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic."

Young and youthful India showing the way!



This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum.



It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic. https://t.co/RVRri5rFyd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022

He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet on Tuesday which said it was a "big day" for India's fight against the pandemic as over 50 per cent of youngsters between 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of vaccine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)