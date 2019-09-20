'Yogi Adityanath Will Have To Leave UP': Akhilesh Yadav On Citizens List

Akhilesh Yadav said Yogi Adityanath is a mool niwaasi or resident of Uttarakhand.

Terming the National Register of Citizens (NRC) a medium to instill fear, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said if it is implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would have to leave the state.

Mr Yadav was addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow as he welcomed former Bahujan Samaj Party leaders Dayaram Pal and Mithai Lal Bharati into the Samajwadi Party fold. Dayaram Pal has been a president of the Mayawati-led BSP's UP unit.

Replying to the chief minister's statement regarding implementation of the NRC in Uttar Pradesh, the SP chief said, "If NRC is implemented in UP, then he (Yogi Adityanath) would have to return. He is a mool niwaasi (resident) of Uttarakhand."

"NRC is only a medium to indulge in politics of instilling fear. Earlier, it was divide and rule, now it is the politics of fear," he said.

"We have kicked out the divisive forces. Now, we will make the people understand, and these people instilling fear will be out of the government," Mr Yadav added.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the former chief minister said the question is whether people falling ill are getting treatment and whether the children are going to schools.

"The government claims that the situation is normal there. If it is really normal, then why are there so many restrictions," he questioned.

"The BJP is seeking votes in the name of Pakistan, but it has not allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fly in its airspace. Danger from China is more than Pakistan, and hence, it is necessary to secure the borders," the SP chief said.

Mr Yadav also termed the cases registered against senior party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan unjust.

"Why were people on whose complaints cases were registered against Azam Khan silent for nine years? Who suddenly exerted pressure on them? This government is in power for two-and-half years. Why were the cases not lodged earlier? Action is being initiated against Azam Khan since he has built the university," he said.

Mr Yadav also referred to Khajanchi, the boy who was born while his mother was waiting in a queue outside an ATM after demonetisation.

"Khajanchi's family does not even have food to eat. He hails from the family of a snake-charmer, and people from this community still beg for food. I urge the Punjab National Bank to build a house for him through CSR funds and give him Rs 10,000 every month. Otherwise, the RBI should do it," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.