'Charity Is The Crux Of Hindu Religion,' Says Yogi Adityanath

In Hinduism, there is no compulsion of worshipping a particular God, Yogi Adityanath said. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said that public welfare, benevolence and charity is the crux of Hindu religion.

"It is nowhere said in Hindu religion to sport a Tilak or go to temple. There is no compulsion of worshipping a particular God. Public welfare, benevolence and charity is the crux of Hindu religion," Adityanath said during Ramkatha at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

Ramkatha is organised in the temple to mark the death anniversaries of Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath.

"The quality of Indian culture is being good to others and there is no place for selfishness. The life is best, which is dedicated to welfare of others. Discharging responsibilities, moral values, truth and honesty are the different entities of a religion and India has accepted this religion," Yogi Adityanath said.

He added, "We believe in Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (the entire world is one family) and Indian culture teaches us to live for others. The mantra of our culture is in 'Sarve Bhawantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah."

On Saturday, while attending the Ramkatha, Yogi Adityanath had said, "Indonesia is a Muslim country and its currency name is based on Lord Ganesha's name. The name of Airlines is Garuda and national festival is Ramlila. It is celebrated in the entire country on the government's expenditure. If we organize Ramlila on the government's spending, we will be called communal."

