Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Will Discuss New UP Cabinet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi this evening, three days after he won a second consecutive victory for the party in the state elections, besting Samajwadi party's Akhilesh Yadav.

On agenda, say sources, is the cabinet discussion for the new government in Uttar Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony date will also be discussed during the meeting, they added.

In one of the biggest upsets in an otherwise spectacular show, the party's number two in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, lost the election. He lost in Sirathu by around 7,000 votes, to Samajwadi Party ally Pallavi Patel of the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

Besides Keshav Maurya, 10 more ministers lost the election.

Yogi Adityanath's second deputy, Dinesh Sharma, did not contest the election.

The party has to clarify if Mr Maurya will stay as Deputy Chief Minister or another leaders will replace him. Sources say, Mr Maurya can still take the legislative council route.

Yogi Adityanath was a member of the legislative council until he contested his first assembly election this time and won from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.