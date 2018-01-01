Yogi Adityanath Asks Departments To Complete Kumbh Preparations On Time

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed the concerned departments to complete preparations for the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Allahabad "well in time" for its smooth conduct."All preparations should be completed well in time and in a concrete manner, so the event is held successfully. The Magh Mela and Kumbh Mela-2019 are important from religious and tourism point of view," a government statement quoted him as saying.The chief minister on Sunday interacted with seers of the Akhada Parishad and the Allahabad administration while reviewing preparations for the Magh Mela and Kumbh Mela."The Kumbh Mela has attracted the attention of the United Nations. UNESCO has included the Kumbh Mela in its list of global intangible cultural heritage," Yogi Adityanath had said.