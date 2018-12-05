Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Killed BJP Leader's Family

Yogi Adityanath has also directed police officials to take stringent action against the accused.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the wife and children of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratyushmani Tripathi who died earlier this week.

Thirty-four-year-old Tripathi was allegedly attacked on Monday night with sharp objects by unknown people, after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he died due to his injuries at the hospital.

Police said two people -- Salman and Adnan -- have been arrested in the case. Yogi Adityanath has also directed police officials to take stringent action against the accused.