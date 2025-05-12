Andhra ICET 2025 : Answer Key, Response Sheet Released, Direct Link Here

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. AP ICET exam for the year 2025 was held on May 07,2025. AP ICET exam is held for admission to MBA/MCA courses Download the Response sheet by logging with your credentials.

AP ICET 2025: AP ICET exam for the year 2025 was held on May 07 and Andhra university has released the preliminary answer key and response sheet for the same. AP ICET exam is held for admission to MBA/MCA courses offered by various universities in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can download the answer key on the official website of Andhra university, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. A total of 34,131 had appeared for the AP ICET exam, this year.

Candidates can download the response sheet by logging with their credentials such as Registration number and ICET Hall ticket number.

AP ICET 2025: How to download AP ICET Answer key?

Visit the official website of AP university, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on "AP ICET-2025"

Click on the "Master Question Paper with Preliminary Keys" tab.

You will see the options for downloading shift 1 and shift 2 Preliminary answer keys.

Click on the link of your respective shift.

You will be able to download the answer key without your login credentials.

Here is the direct link to download AP ICET answer keys:

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_ExamPapersKeys.aspx#

Candidates can raise objections regarding the answer key by heading to the "Key Objections" tab. Authorities will verify the objections and release the updated answer key along with the AP ICET 2025 result.