Yoga Is For Body, Not Because Of PM Modi: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today said people need to understand that yoga is not a programme of the government or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they should do it for their well-being.

Participating in an event organised by the Ministry of Ayush and Brahma Kumaris to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Red Fort in New Delhi, he also recommended making yoga part of school curriculum.

Mr Naidu appealed to everyone to make yoga a people's movement.

"We should all see that it becomes a people's movement. (PM) Modi took initiative and propagated yoga across the world. But, we need to understand that yoga is for body and not because of (PM) Modi," he said.

At a time when people are encountering tremendous pressure in daily lives, there is a great need to introduce the subtle science of yoga, which everyone can use not just to achieve physical well-being, but also to lead a better life by making enlightened choices, he said.

"Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India possibly around the fifth century. We need to propagate and preserve this holistic practice by making it a part of the school curriculum as it not only ensures physical fitness and mental equilibrium but also inculcates discipline," he said.

The vice-president said it's all the more necessary in the wake of changing lifestyles and growing incidence of non-communicable diseases in the country. "The time has come that we must go back to the old ways of living. These lifestyle changes are damaging our younger generation. There's no physical activity, no spiritual activity. We are all craving for prosperity and temporary pleasure," he said.

Organisers said around 40,000 people, including the CISF personnel deployed at the Red Fort, participated in the yoga day event.

The vice president also asked youngsters to not get carried away by western food practices. "We all have a fascination for western food. Some people call it instant food. I would like to caution... instant food means constant disease. Our forefathers gave us good food practices according to seasons and regions. We must get back to our old food habits and not get carried away by burgers or pizzas. Unfortunately, our children are getting swayed away by propaganda and branding by some icons," he said.

Participating in the event, Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University Firoz Bakht Ahmed said, "Some people from my religion had objected to surya namaskar. I declare that Aum is a pious word. A stands for Allah and M for Mohammad. So, there is no reason to fight."