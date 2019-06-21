PM Modi To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations With Event In Ranchi: 10 Points

Here are the 10 developments on Yoga Day 2019:
- PM Modi reached Ranchi on Thursday night and stayed at the Raj Bhavan. More than 40,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to take part in his event, a government statement said. Gates will be opened at 3 am with free bus service, which will start Thursday night, it added.
- Four hundred makeshift toilets, over 200 drinking water kiosks, eight medical teams, 21 ambulances, jawans of disaster rescue force and more than 100 CCTV cameras are in place at the venue. Twenty-eight giant screens have been installed for live telecast of the event.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend an early morning yoga session at Rajpath in Delhi, along with New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and a large number of people. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will attend a yoga session at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Shahdara.
- The Delhi BJP will host around 300 yoga sessions across the national capital, in which about 10 lakh people are expected to participate, state chief Manoj Tiwari said. "Senior BJP leaders and union ministers will take part in 40 big events on International Yoga Day," he added.
- BJP working president JP Nadda will perform yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park across the sprawling headquarters of the party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.
- Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will participate in an event to be held on the premises of the Parliament House complex, officials said on Thursday.
- The UN General Assembly had declared that June 21 would be observed as International Day of Yoga every year in December 2014 based on a request from PM Modi who has led a concerted effort to push yoga into the mainstream as a symbol of India's soft power in the world.
- Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 with millions participating in events across the world. The slogan for this year is "Yoga for Heart".
- All Indian missions across the world have been asked to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in a grand manner and a video message from PM Modi has been sent to all embassies for screening at the beginning of the yoga protocol, the External Affairs Ministry said.
- Last year, PM Modi had marked the day with an event in Dehradun and was joined across the country by tens of thousands in events held from the valleys of Ladakh to the deck of an aircraft carrier floating off the coast of Andaman and Nicobar islands.