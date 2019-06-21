PM Modi To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations With Event In Ranchi: 10 Points

Yoga Day 2019: PM Modi will be part of the Yoga Day event with over 30,000 participants. (File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other senior BJP leaders and top government functionaries will lead events across the country today for International Yoga Day. While the Prime Minister will mark the occasion by participating in a mega event in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, Mr Shah will be in Haryana's Rohtak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. All arrangements have been made at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi for PM Modi's event will be held under tight security, officials said.