'Yoga Ignored Earlier But Today...:' Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday emphasised on the benefits of yoga, saying yoga was earlier ignored and called "Jaadu Tona (black magic)" but today it is celebrated all over the world.

"Yoga was ignored earlier and was called 'Jaadu Tona (black magic)' but now every year on June 21, the world celebrates Yoga Day," the RSS chief said, addressing a conference in Noida.

He further said that India's culture and the yoga tradition are the oldest in the world and the entire world is now endorsing it.

"During COVID-19, Ayurveda helped and healed a lot of people," he said.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of Yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year, the theme of Yoga Day was "Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasised the spirit of Yoga, which unites everyone and takes them in stride.