Kangana, Darshan, And More: 2024's Most Shocking Celebrity Controversies

The year 2024 has seen its fair share of celebrity drama in India. From Kangana Ranaut being slapped at an airport to murder allegations on Darshan Thoogudeepa, the year was filled with headline-grabbing moments. Let's look back at some instances where celebrities landed in trouble in 2024:

Kangana Ranaut Slapped By CISF Constable

In June, actress Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, at the Chandigarh Airport, following a row over the BJP MP's controversial comments on the farmers' protests. An FIR was filed against Ms Kaur for voluntarily causing harm and wrongful restraint, although no arrest was made. The incident led to public support for Ms Kaur from farmer unions.

Darshan Thoogudeepa Accused Of Murder

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 16 others were charged in the murder case of Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor. According to the police, Renukaswamy sent obscene messages to Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda, allegedly leading to his brutal murder. The Bengaluru Police chargesheet includes 231 witness statements, along with substantial technical and forensic evidence collected over an extensive investigation. On October 30, the Karnataka High Court granted Darshan bail for six weeks on medical grounds.

Divya Khosla, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Jigra Feud

Actor Divya Khosla accused Alia Bhatt of inflating Jigra's box-office numbers, sharing a picture of an empty theatre and calling the reported Rs 4.55 crore opening fake. Karan Johar, co-producer of Jigra, indirectly responded with a post calling for "silence" against "fools," after which Ms Khosla accused him of using derogatory language.

Arshad Warsi's “Joker” Comment On Prabhas

Actor Arshad Warsi faced flak after commenting on Prabhas' look in Kalki 2898 AD. While praising Amitabh Bachchan's performance, he labelled Prabhas' character in the film as a "joker," which did not sit well with the internet and many in the industry.

Nayanthara-Dhanush controversy

The legal dispute between Nayanthara and Dhanush revolves around using behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for the actress' Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Dhanush's company, Wunderbar Films, sent a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore, claiming the footage violates their copyright. Nayanthara responded by accusing Dhanush of blocking the documentary's production due to personal grudges. On November 27, the Madras High Court allowed Wunderbar Films to file a lawsuit against Nayanthara, her husband and director Vignesh Shivan, and Netflix. The case hinges on whether the BTS footage belongs to Wunderbar Films, based on an artist agreement Nayanthara signed in 2014.

Tirupati Laddu row: Pawan Kalyan, Actor Karthi

The Tirupati Laddu controversy began when Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in the laddus during the previous government. The issue also sparked a disagreement between Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and Tamil actor Karthi. At a film event, Karthi made a lighthearted comment about the Laddu issue, calling it "sensitive." Pawan Kalyan, upset by this, urged the film industry to avoid making jokes about such serious topics. Karthi later apologised on social media, saying he respected Lord Venkateswara. Pawan Kalyan accepted the apology.

Rishab Shetty On Bollywood Showing India In Negative Light

Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty received significant backlash online after he commented that Bollywood often portrayed India negatively.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Liver Misinformation'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced backlash from Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as The Liver Doc, after she promoted hydrogen peroxide nebulisation. Dr Philips called her "health illiterate" and suggested legal action. In her response, Samantha explained she wasn't an expert and criticised his harsh tone. She asked for more kindness in his approach. Dr Phillips later apologised, explaining he intended to criticise certain doctors for promoting unsafe treatments, not to offend her.

Poonam Pandey Death Hoax

In February, Indian model Poonam Pandey's Instagram announcement of her death from cervical cancer shocked fans. The announcement led to an outpouring of tributes and mourning from fans. However, the later later revealed she was alive, explaining the announcement was part of a campaign to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Many condemned it as an insensitive publicity stunt.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation on July 18, after four years of marriage. They assured fans of their shared commitment to co-parenting their son, Agastya. On August 1, Natasa posted photos on Instagram to celebrate Agastya's fourth birthday, calling him a "blessing" and sharing special moments. Hardik also celebrated with a heartfelt video, referring to Agastya as his "partner in crime".