'Keep Gods Out Of Politics': Supreme Court On Tirupati Laddoo Row

Religion and politics cannot be allowed to mix, the Supreme Court said Monday while hearing three petitions over allegations that animal fat was found in the ghee used to make the laddoos, or devotional offerings, 'fed' to the deity and given to devotees at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati temple.

In a series of pointed questions and sharp observations, the top court underlined the lack of definitive proof of contamination of ghee or, if it was indeed contaminated, that the affected ghee was used to make the laddoos. The court also pointed to an ongoing inquiry and a "false positive" testing caveat.

The court took a dim view of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's public statements on this contentious issue, particularly as his administration had already ordered an inquiry into the findings of a Gujarat lab July's report claiming fish oil, beef tallow, and lard (pig fat) were found in the ghee.

"When you (the Chief Minister) hold a Constitutional post... we expect Gods to be kept away from politics. If you had already ordered (an) investigation, what was the need to go to the press? The lab report came in July... your statement came in September. (And) the report is not at all clear..."

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan was distinctly unhappy with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's September 20 comments, in which he hit out at his rival and predecessor, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, over the alleged presence of animal fats in Tirupati laddoo ghee.

The matter was then directed for Thursday afternoon, with the court warning the Chief Minister against a 'hat-trick' of unnecessary comments. "There should be restraint..." he was told.

READ | Andhra Government Cites Lab Report In Row Over Animal Fat

Mr Naidu's comments were soon echoed by members of his Telugu Desam Party and allies Jana Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party, triggering a massive political row in the southern state. The Chief Minister also proclaimed, and carried out, a 'purification' ceremony for the famous temple.

READ | Tirupati Temple 'Purified' Amid Row Over Animal Fat In Ghee

Responding to the allegations and attacks, Mr Reddy and his YSR Congress Party have slammed the "malicious" claims and accused the TDP of lying for political gain. The party also said it was Mr Naidu, in fact, who had damaged the temple's sanctity by making outrageous comments. Mr Reddy later even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused Mr Naidu of being a "pathological liar".

The row was dragged to the Supreme Court after petitions were filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy. Mr Reddy also served as Chair of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, which is the state-run trust that manages the Tirupati temple.

READ | Health Ministry Wants Report As Tirupati Laddoo Row Escalates

Mr Swamy's petition requests the court to direct the Andhra government to file a detailed forensic report, while Mr Reddy's asks for an independent special investigation team to probe the charges.

In this, the first day of hearing these petitions, the court came down sharply on the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, noting "You ordered a special investigation. Till the outcome... what was the need to go to the press? You have been always appearing for such... this is the second time..."

The irked top court also pointed out it has not yet been established if the ghee - about which complaints over quality had been received - was, in fact, used to make the laddoos.

Told the investigation into the quality of the ghee is ongoing, Justice Gavai shot back again, "(Then) what was the need to go to the press immediately? You need to respect religious sentiments."

"Where is proof this was the ghee used to prepare the laddoos?" the court asked, pointing out that tankers delivered on July 6 and 12 were tested and, according to the temple management, never used.

The lab referred to samples from these tankers and not deliveries in June which were used till July 4.

The court also made public a disclaimer in the report prepared by the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food lab at the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat.

Urging senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra, appearing for the TDP, to read it aloud, the court said, "Public (may) not be aware of this... you (the Chief Minister) only gave a statement..."

Mr Luthra then read out, "A false positive can be obtained...method is not applicable to..." and Justice Vishwanathan then said, "Does not prudence dictate you take a second opinion (before going public)? Normally we take a second opinion... no proof that said ghee was used."

NDTV Explains | How The Laddoos Made And How Ingredients Are Procured

The kitchen at Tirupati makes around three lakh laddoos daily, with around 1,500 kg of ghee and vast amounts of cashew nuts, raisins, cardamoms, gram flour, and sugar used. Reports indicate the ghee was bought from a supplier in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.