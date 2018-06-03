Yasin Malik Detained, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Put Under House Arrest This was done as a precautionary step to prevent them from taking out protest marches after a youth, who was allegedly run over by a CRPF vehicle on Friday, died, a police official said.

Share EMAIL PRINT JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was detained from his residence in Srinagar (File Photo) Srinagar: JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was detained from his residence in Srinagar, while moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest on Saturday. This was done as a precautionary step to prevent them from taking out protest marches after a youth, who was allegedly run over by a CRPF vehicle on Friday, died, a police official said. Malik was detained from his Maisuma residence and taken to the Kothi Bagh police station, he said. Mirwaiz was put under house arrest at his Nigeen residence, he added.



Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani continues to remain under house detention, the police official said.



The three separatist leaders, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had called for a shutdown in the Valley on Saturday to protest the death of the youth, Kaiser Bhat, 21.



Clashes erupted after the Friday prayers ended at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's Nowhatta.



Bhat was hurt when a CRPF vehicle, which was under attack from protestors, hit him and another man.



The two were rushed to SKIMS hospital, where Bhat later died.



