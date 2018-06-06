22-Year-Old Electrocuted While Listening To Music. His Phone Was Charging Thath Singh, 22, a resident of Pandyo village in Yamunanagar district, around 100 km from Chandigarh, died on Tuesday of the electric shock received through the headphones.

Share EMAIL PRINT The victim's body was handed over to the family. (Representational) Chandigarh: Highlights Mumbai Airport makes new record The airport handled 1003 flight movements in 24 hours The airport improved its previous record of 980 flights in 24 hours



Thath Singh, 22, a resident of Pandyo village in Yamunanagar district, around 100 km from Chandigarh, died on Tuesday of the electric shock received through the headphones.



Police officials said the incident took place when the victim put his phone on charging and started listening to music.



At that time, there was no electricity supply in his house. As he was listening to the music, the electricity supply was restored and he got an electric shock.



He was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Yamunanagar town. However, the doctors could not save him.



His body was handed over to the family on Wednesday after postmortem.



A 22-year-old man was electrocuted today as he was listening to music from his headphones while his mobile phone was on the charging mode.Thath Singh, 22, a resident of Pandyo village in Yamunanagar district, around 100 km from Chandigarh, died on Tuesday of the electric shock received through the headphones.Police officials said the incident took place when the victim put his phone on charging and started listening to music.At that time, there was no electricity supply in his house. As he was listening to the music, the electricity supply was restored and he got an electric shock. He was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Yamunanagar town. However, the doctors could not save him.His body was handed over to the family on Wednesday after postmortem. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter