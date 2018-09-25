Yamuna River Flows Above Danger Mark In Delhi

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash reviewed flood situation in the Yamuna floodplains and ordered erection of tents and distribution of food among those affected, the officials said.

All India | | Updated: September 25, 2018 20:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Yamuna River Flows Above Danger Mark In Delhi

The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 204.83 metres.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Yamuna crossed danger mark and currently flowing at 205.24 metres
  2. Officials warned that the level is expected to further increase
  3. 11,19,430 cusecs of water discharged from Hathani Kund Barrage till 2 pm

The Yamuna river on Tuesday crossed the danger mark and is currently flowing at 205.24 metres, officials said, warning that the level is expected to  further increase.

Around 11,19,430 cusecs of water was discharged from Hathani Kund Barrage till 2 PM, the officials said.

The water level is expected to further increase and an alert has been sounded by the authorities, they added.

The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 204.83 metres.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash reviewed flood situation in the Yamuna floodplains and ordered erection of tents and distribution of food among those affected, the officials said.

The discharge from Old Railway Bridge water level at 5 PM was recorded at 205.24 metres. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Yamuna riverYamuna Danger Mark

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IIT StudentsRahul GandhiRafale dealTamil NewsNews in BanglaTesla Model 3Live TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWeight LossWatch BrandsDominosThugs Of Hindostan

................................ Advertisement ................................