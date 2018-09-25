Yamuna River Flows Above Danger Mark In Delhi

The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 204.83 metres.

Highlights Yamuna crossed danger mark and currently flowing at 205.24 metres Officials warned that the level is expected to further increase 11,19,430 cusecs of water discharged from Hathani Kund Barrage till 2 pm

The Yamuna river on Tuesday crossed the danger mark and is currently flowing at 205.24 metres, officials said, warning that the level is expected to further increase.

Around 11,19,430 cusecs of water was discharged from Hathani Kund Barrage till 2 PM, the officials said.

The water level is expected to further increase and an alert has been sounded by the authorities, they added.

The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 204.83 metres.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash reviewed flood situation in the Yamuna floodplains and ordered erection of tents and distribution of food among those affected, the officials said.

The discharge from Old Railway Bridge water level at 5 PM was recorded at 205.24 metres.