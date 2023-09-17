'Yamraj' Waiting For You: Yogi Adityanath Warns Those Harassing Women

Yogi Adityanath's remark came after a teen was killed on Friday in an accident in the state (File)

If anyone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, 'Yamraj' will be waiting for him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

His remark came after a teen was killed on Friday in an accident in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district when two men on a motorcycle pulled her stole (dupatta) while she was riding home from school on a bicycle with her friend. The girl lost her balance, fell to the ground, and was then hit by another motorcycle coming from behind. She died on the spot, police said.

The three accused were arrested last night. Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries while one suffered a leg fracture while trying to flee from custody on Sunday, the police claimed.

If someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, 'Yamraj' - the death God - will be waiting for him, the Chief Minister said.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of a strong legal system for safeguarding law and order and stressed that no one will be allowed to misuse the law to disrupt the system.

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has often touted the Yogi Adityanath government's handling of law and order in the state as one of its achievements.

In the CCTV footage, the victim, who was a class 11 student, and another girl are seen on their bicycles when a speeding bike approaches her from behind and the pillion rider pulls her dupatta as they pass her.

The girl falls to the ground after losing her balance and is run over by another motorist coming from behind.

The arrested accused were identified as Sehbaz and his brother Arbaz, who pulled the dupatta. The third accused, Faisal, ran over the girl. It is yet to be ascertained if there is any connection between the accused brothers and Faisal, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police of Ambedkarnagar Ajit Sinha told news agency PTI on Sunday, "The three accused were being taken to hospital for a medical examination on Sunday. They jumped from the vehicle, snatched a police rifle, and fired at our team."

"In retaliatory firing, two of them sustained bullet injuries to their legs while the third suffered a leg fracture. The three have been hospitalised for treatment," he added.

The accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code for murder and assault to outrage the modesty of a woman and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.