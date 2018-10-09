Write Name Of Products In Regional Languages Too: Minister To Companies

Writing the names of products in Hindi and other regional languages, besides English, will bring about transparency and benefit consumers, the Minister said at an event.

All India | | Updated: October 09, 2018 14:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Write Name Of Products In Regional Languages Too: Minister To Companies

The minister also asked the industry to write minimum retail price in larger fonts (Representational)

New Delhi: 

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday asked the fast-moving consumer goods companies to write the names of their products in Hindi and other regional languages.

Writing the names of products in Hindi and other regional languages, besides English, will bring about transparency and benefit consumers, the Minister said at an event.

He also asked the FMCG industry to write the minimum retail price, net weight, manufacturing and expiry dates in larger fonts to bring about transparency. 

"(Accepted that) you cannot write everything in Hindi or regional languages. But at least you can write products' names. What is the problem with that?," he asked.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

FMCGRam Vilas Paswan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Gas Pipeline BlastZika VirusNakkheeran GopalHyundai SantroElection DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsBulgarian JournalistTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonHarbhajan SinghAIB ShowMayawati

................................ Advertisement ................................