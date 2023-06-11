Amid Row, Defiant Wrestling Body Chief's Show of Strength In UP Today

Wrestlers' Protest: The move is widely perceived as a show of strength

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the wrestling body chief accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, will be addressing a rally in his support in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today.

The mega event is widely perceived as a show of strength while his party faces growing pressure to sack him.

India's ace wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against Mr Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven women athletes.

He has been accused of touching women wrestlers inappropriately on the pretext of checking their breath, groping them, asking inappropriate personal questions, and demanding sexual favours.

The arrest of the MP, who has considerable political heft in Uttar Pradesh, has been a contentious issue. The government has been insisting on allowing law to take its course.

Last week, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured wrestlers that investigation against Singh will be completed by June 15, but had no word on his arrest.

"We have assured that probe will be completed by June 15 and a chargesheet will be filed. Independent elections for the Wrestling Federation will be held by June 30," Mr Thakur said.

The meeting with the Sports Minister came days after the wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded an impartial probe against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Amit Shah had assured the wrestlers that the law remains same for everyone, it's learnt. "Let the law take its own course," he reportedly told the wrestlers.

Amid an escalating campaign for his arrest, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had issued a defiant statement, refuting all charges. "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he had said last week.

He also said that he is ready to get a narco test or polygraph test done.

The wrestlers' protest has grown in volume, with farmers from Haryana joining in to show support.

Internationally, the United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport's governing body, issued a statement condemning the detention of the wrestlers and criticizing the "lack of results" in the investigations against Mr Singh. The UWW reminded the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) of its promise to hold fresh elections for the WFI within 45 days and warned that failure to do so may lead to the suspension of the federation.