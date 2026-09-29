Worms In Hostel Meal Trigger Students' Protest At Doon University

Students of the Alaknanda Girls' Hostel at Doon University in Dehradun staged a protest on the university campus after worms were allegedly found in food served at the hostel. The students gathered in large numbers and raised slogans, demanding an investigation into the quality of the food and action against those responsible.

The students became enraged after discovering worms in the food. During the protest, they also raised slogans against the Vice Chancellor and continued their demonstration for a long time.

After receiving information about the incident, the university management reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesting students. However, the students continued their agitation, demanding accountability and a thorough investigation into the quality of food being served at the hostel.

The protesting students insisted that action be taken against those responsible for the alleged lapse. They also demanded a probe into the matter to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Despite repeated efforts by the university management, the protest continued for a considerable period before the students eventually calmed down. The hostel administration has now begun an investigation into the matter.

Raising their concerns, students said they had left their homes to study and were paying for their food and living expenses. They alleged that despite paying for these facilities, the administration was compromising on food quality and showing little concern for students' health.

The situation is currently under control, and the students have ended their protest while awaiting the outcome of the inquiry.