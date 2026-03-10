World's Unique Ocean Energy Plant In Lakshadweep To Power Blue Economy Push

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said India is using advanced ocean technologies to solve long-standing drinking water and energy challenges in Lakshadweep, while also boosting tourism and sustainable development in the island region.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV's Aishvarya Jain at Kavaratti, the minister said the islands historically faced severe freshwater shortages despite being surrounded by the sea.

He said the Ministry of Earth Sciences has installed low-temperature thermal desalination plants across several islands to convert seawater into potable water. The technology uses the natural temperature difference between warm surface seawater and cold deep-sea water to produce fresh drinking water.

Explaining the process, the minister said warm water from the surface of the Arabian Sea is brought to the plant while cold water is drawn from deep inside the ocean. When these two temperature sources interact under controlled conditions, evaporation and condensation take place, resulting in clean water free from salt.

The first such plant was installed in Kavaratti. Similar facilities have now been set up in several other islands including Minicoy, Agatti, Amini, Kalpeni, Kadamat, Chetlat and Kiltan. According to the minister, eight islands currently have operational plants while installations on two more islands are underway.

Each plant produces around one lakh litres of drinking water every day, significantly improving water availability for island residents who earlier depended largely on rainfall and limited groundwater reserves.

The minister also highlighted a new project that will integrate desalination with electricity generation using Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion technology.

The facility under development at Kavaratti will draw cold water from nearly 1000 metres below the ocean surface and combine it with warm surface water to generate electricity through a thermal process while simultaneously producing fresh drinking water.

According to Dr Singh, the project will be the first such integrated system in the world that produces both electricity and potable water using the natural thermal gradient of the ocean.

Lakshadweep currently depends largely on diesel transported from the mainland for electricity generation. The new system is expected to reduce dependence on diesel while providing a clean and continuous energy source.

The minister said such technologies also have strategic importance for island territories and strengthen India's efforts towards self reliance. He added that indigenous technologies developed by Indian scientists are more cost effective and environmentally safer compared to some conventional desalination systems that release concentrated salt back into the sea.

Highlighting the broader vision for the islands, Singh said improved infrastructure such as reliable drinking water, clean energy and better facilities will support tourism growth in Lakshadweep, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the region's potential and pushed for greater focus on island development and the blue economy.