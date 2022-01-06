World's Second-Highest Motorable Road In Ladakh Opened Amid Extreme Winter

BRO has also opened all the important facilities and passes of Ladakh.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has opened the world's second-highest motorable road passing through Khardung La even during the extreme winter condition.

#WATCH The world's second-highest motorable road passing through Khardung La has been kept open even during extreme winters by Border Roads Organisation through snow clearing operations. Strategic roads to both the Pakistan & China border go through this pass.



The route has been kept open after snow clearing operations. It is one of the strategic roads which goes towards both the Pakistan and China borders.

The BRO has also opened all the important facilities and passes of Ladakh during harsh winters under the most difficult weather conditions.

