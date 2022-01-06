World's Second-Highest Motorable Road In Ladakh Opened Amid Extreme Winter

The route, which is one of the strategic roads that goes towards both the Pakistan and China borders, has been kept open after snow clearing operations.

World's Second-Highest Motorable Road In Ladakh Opened Amid Extreme Winter

BRO has also opened all the important facilities and passes of Ladakh.

Leh:

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has opened the world's second-highest motorable road passing through Khardung La even during the extreme winter condition.

The route has been kept open after snow clearing operations. It is one of the strategic roads which goes towards both the Pakistan and China borders.

The BRO has also opened all the important facilities and passes of Ladakh during harsh winters under the most difficult weather conditions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.