Border Roads Organisation Invites Applications For 466 Positions, Details Here

BRO Recruitment 2024: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the offcial website.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is currently accepting applications for various posts. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 466 positions.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BRO positions such as Driver, Draughtsman, Supervisor, and Operator, among others, by visiting the official website, recruitment.bro.gov.in.
Age Limit
Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years old, though the age limit may be extended to 27 years depending on the specific position.
BRO Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
The selection process includes the following stages:
- Written Exam
- Physical/Skill Test (or Driving Test, as applicable to the position)
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
BRO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- Draughtsman: 16
- Supervisor (Administration): 2
- Turner: 10
- Machinist: 1
- Driver Mechanical Transport (OG): 417
- Driver Road Roller (OG): 2
- Operator Excavating- 18