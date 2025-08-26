Ladakh Records Season's First Snowfall, Authorities Warn Of Heavy Rains

The high altitude areas of Ladakh, including the 18,379-feet-high Khardung La pass - the second highest motorable pass in the world - witnessed the season's first snowfall as moderate rain lashed the plains in the Union Territory, officials said on Tuesday.

Most mountain passes have received light to moderate snowfall over the past 24 hours. This includes the Khardung La top, which serves as the gateway to the Shyok and Nubra valleys, the 17,950-foot high Changla Top along the Leh-Pangong Lake road, and areas in the Zanskar Valley, officials mentioned.

They further noted that the Leh and Kargil district headquarters, along with other subdivisions, experienced rainfall; however, there were no reports of any damage.

Additionally, the weatherman has issued a red weather warning for Ladakh, predicting heavy rain at many places, light to moderate rain on Tuesday with heavy showers at isolated locations, followed by dry weather from August 27 to 30.

Authorities have cautioned against possible damage to old mud structure houses, water seepage, traffic disruption over passes, snowfall on higher reaches, and localised landslides or mudslides. The public has been advised to stay alert and follow official advisories.

Meanwhile, officials announced that several flights to and from the Leh Airport have been cancelled due to inclement weather. As a result, the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, will stay in Leh a bit longer.

He was scheduled to return to his residence in Dharamshala at the end of his one-and-a-half-month tour of Ladakh. The Dalai Lama arrived in Leh on July 12, but his flight could not depart due to adverse weather conditions, according to officials.

