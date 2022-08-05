World's Largest Floating Solar Plant Set To Be Built In Madhya Pradesh

The 600 MW-capacity infrastructure will be the world's largest floating solar project.

The world's largest floating solar project is set to be built on river Narmada as the Madhya Pradesh government signed a contract for the first phase of the project on Thursday.

Floating Solar Project on Narmada, which is to be built on the backwaters of the Omkareshwar Dam, will be one of only 10 floating solar plants in the world. The 600 MW-capacity infrastructure will be the world's largest solar project to be built on water.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that by 2027 "the renewable energy potential of Madhya Pradesh will be 20,000 megawatts".

"The state government is on the path of making Madhya Pradesh the lungs of India along with the heart of India. Madhya Pradesh will make every possible contribution towards fulfilling all the commitments of India and the Panchamrit Mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Glasgow Conference for Climate Change," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister added that since no land is needed for the project, people would not be displaced.

"Due to the installation of solar panels on the surface of the water, the water will not evaporate as steam. With this, 60 to 70 per cent of water will be saved. This is equal to the drinking water of Bhopal residents for 124 days," he added.

Furthermore, installation of the plant would reduce algae growth and the water will remain drinkable, Mr Chouhan said.

The government claims emission of 12 lakh metric tonnes of carbon-dioxide will also be prevented through the project which is "equivalent to planting one crore 52 lakh trees".