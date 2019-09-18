Mamata Banerjee Stresses On Need For Conservation Of Water Resources

World Water Monitoring Day: Mamata Banerjee spoke of a slew of projects in Bengal on water conservation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today emphasised the need for conservation of water resources on the occasion of World Water Monitoring Day.

She highlighted a slew of projects which were undertaken by her government with an aim at strengthening irrigation facilities and providing relief to people during the periods of drought.

"Today is World Water Monitoring Day. Our #Bangla Govt has recently announced the new 'Jalashree' scheme with the aim of coordinating irrigation projects involving canals, wetlands and rivers so as to give effective relief to people during periods of drought," Ms Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

She also said, "The #Bangla Govt is already running the "Jal Dharo-Jal Bharo" scheme with the objective of rainwater harvesting. The Jalatirtha Scheme, for minor irrigation, has now been extended to the Sundarbans and the Hills."

The World Water Monitoring Day is celebrated annually since 2003 by America's Clean Water Foundation (ACWF), which aims to grow public awareness and involvement in protecting water resources.



