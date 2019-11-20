World Television Day: Know How The Day Came Into Being

World Television Day is observed on November 21 across the world.

World Television Day is a day of global observance celebrated across the world on November 21. In times of internet, with people hooked to their laptops and mobile screens, does television still hold importance, one may ask. Per the United Nations, television continues to be the single largest source of video consumption. "The number of TV households across the world will rise from 1.63 million in 2017 to 1.74 billion by 2023," the global body said quoting a study. World Television Day stands as a reminder of the power of visual media and how it helps in shaping public opinion and influencing world politics.

History of World Television Day:

The first World Television Forum took place on November 21 in 1996 and the United Nations General Assembly chose this day to mark World Television Day. Meet-ups at local and global levels take place on this day to raise awareness among people about the role television plays in communication and globalisation.

The global observance day acknowledges the role of broadcast media. Writers, journalists, bloggers and others associated with the medium come together to promote this day. The interaction between emerging and traditional forms of broadcast creates a great opportunity to raise awareness about the important issues facing our communities and our planet.

World Television Day also marks the commitment of governments, news organisations and individuals to deliver unbiased information in times when veracity of content on social media is questionable.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.