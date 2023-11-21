World Television Day 2023: Know Significance And History Of The Day

Every year, World Television Day is celebrated on November 21.

World Television Day is observed on November 21 globally to highlight the importance of television as something beyond an electronic tool. Since its invention, television has been one of the most vital sources of entertainment. It also continues to be the single largest source of video consumption, as per the United Nations. Therefore, World Television Day stands as a reminder of the power of visual media and how it helps in shaping public opinion and influencing world politics. The day is also a celebration of how television has become a symbol of connection and globalisation in the 21st century, the global body said.

History of World Television Day

On November 21, 1996, the United Nations held the first World Television Forum. Leading media personalities were part of the forum, where they discussed the growing significance of television globally. That's when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to observe November 21 every year as World Television Day.

Notably, TV was invented by a Scottish engineer, John Logie Baird, in 1924. It was introduced in India on September 15, 1959, in New Delhi, with the assistance of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), according to the Press Information Bureau. Initially, in India, programs were broadcast twice a week for an hour a day on themes such as community health, traffic, road sense citizens' duties, and rights.

Significance of World Television Day

According to the UN, "Television represents a symbol for communication and globalisation in the contemporary world," and "World Television Day is not so much a celebration of the tool, but rather the philosophy which it represents."

Recognising the "increasing impact television has on decision-making by bringing world attention to conflicts and threats to peace and security and its potential role in sharpening the focus on other major issues, including economic and social issues", the United Nations decided to observe World Television Day on November 21 every year.

On this day, meet-ups at local and global levels take place to raise awareness among people about the role television plays in communication and globalisation. The global observance day acknowledges the role of broadcast media. Writers, journalists, bloggers and others associated with the medium come together to promote this day.

This day also marks the commitment of governments, news organisations and individuals to deliver unbiased information in times when the veracity of content on social media is questionable.