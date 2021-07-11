Rising Population Root Cause Of Problems Like Inequality: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said population control is the primary condition for establishment of an advanced society

On the occasion of World Population Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday encouraged people to spread awareness about the problems arising out of an increasing population.

He said that the rising population is the root cause of major problems including inequality.

"Increasing population is the root of major problems including inequality prevailing in the society. Population control is the primary condition for the establishment of an advanced society. Let us, on this "World Population Day", take a pledge to make ourselves and the society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population," Mr Adityanath said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Saturday said that under the proposed population control bill in the state, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government.

The state's Law Commission has released the first draft of the proposed "UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021" in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19.

"State Law Commission has given a proposal for population control and welfare. We have proposed that any couple that follows the two-child policy will be given all government benefits. They will be able to avail all government welfare schemes," Mr Mittal told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)