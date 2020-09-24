World Maritime Day: Importance Of Marine Life And Role Of Seafarers

World Maritime Day Image: September 24 is celebrated as maritime day

World Maritime Day 2020: Every year on September 24, World Maritime Day is observed to understand the importance of the marine environment, the impact of industries on the oceans and marine life and the well-being of seafarers who spend months away from home. This year due the coronavirus pandemic, it's even more difficult for the seafarers as their stay on the ship have been extended, in many cases, due to lockdown rules globally. Shipping industries globally with the support of the International Maritime Organisation are working towards a regulatory framework towards a sustainable future and well being of people associated with shipping.

World Maritime Day 2020: Theme

The theme for this year is "sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet" in line with the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs of the United Nations. World Maritime Day is a great opportunity to disseminate information and spread awareness about proper management of the oceans and saving the the water bodies from pollution, which destroys the fragile marine environment. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and its Member States are working towards achieving the SDG targets.

This year the role of seafarers are in the forefront amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they sail from shore to shore with cargo and other humanitarian work. UN chief, Antonio Guterres in his message on World Maritime Day tweeted: "I'm concerned about the crisis facing hundreds of thousands of seafarers whose time at sea has been extended far beyond standards due to COVID-19. On World Maritime Day, I renew my appeal to designate seafarers and marine personnel 'key workers' and ensure safe crew changes."

Union Minister for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya greeted seafarers on World Maritime Day. "Greeting to all seafarers and stakeholders of Maritime Sector on World Maritime Day. COVID-19 Pandemic has highlighted professionalism and sacrifice of the 2 million seafarers. Shipping has continued to transport more than 80% of world trade, including vital medical supplies."