World Hindi Day 2026: History, Significance, And Global Presence Of The Language

World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10th to promote the language and spread awareness about its importance. The first celebration of World Hindi Day took place in 1975, when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi marked the occasion in Nagpur. However, the official celebration started in 2006, when the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced the formal observance of World Hindi Day. Since then, January 10th has been celebrated as World Hindi Day every year.

Hindi Day is observed twice a year: National Hindi Day on September 14 and World Hindi Day on January 10.

Significance Of The Day

Many types of events are organised on this special day, but people usually start by wishing each other. People also wish them Happy Hindi Diwas by sharing messages with their family and friends.

World Hindi Day celebrates the growing global recognition of Hindi and promotes its use in education, technology sector, creative industries and online mediums.

This day signifies that Hindi has evolved with time, but remains connected to its traditions. By promoting Hindi internationally, this opportunity supports cultural exchange, linguistic diversity and the preservation of our cultural heritage for future generations.

World Hindi Day aims to promote Hindi's global presence in diplomacy, education, and culture, while boosting its teaching in foreign institutions.