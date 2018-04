On World Heritage Day, A Look At 36 Heritage Sites In India

April 18 is International Day For Monuments and Sites, also called World Heritage Day. As of 2018, India alone has 36 world heritage sites , the sixth most of any country. Italy leads with 53 sites followed by China with 52 sites. From Kaziranga in Assam, Hampi monuments in Karnataka, The Queen's step-well in Gujarat to Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks in Uttarakhand, India has a range miscellaneous range of parks, monuments, wildlife sanctuaries, religious structures and mountains in the list.

On Wold Heritage Day, here's a look at all 36 world heritage sites in India, as designated by UNESCO:

1. Kaziranga in Assam

2. Manas Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam

3. Sundarbans National Park in West Bengal

4. Western Ghats. These include Agasthyamalai Sub-Cluster, Periyar Sub-Cluster, Anamalai Sub-Cluster, Nilgiri Sub-Cluster, Talakaveri Sub-Cluster, Kudremukh Sub-Cluster, Sahyadri Sub-Cluster

5. Great Himalayan National Park in Himachal Pradesh

6. Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya in Bihar

7. Churches and Convents of Goa

8. Humayun's Tomb in Delhi

9. Red Fort Complex in Delhi

10. Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park in Gujarat

11. Group of Monuments at Hampi in Karnataka

12. Group of Monuments at Pattadakal in Karnataka

13. Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh

14. Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka in Madhya Pradesh

15. Khajuraho Group of Monuments in Madhya Pradesh

16. Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra

17. Ellora Caves in Maharashtra

18. Elephanta Caves in Maharashtra

19. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) in Maharashtra

20. Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha

21. Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, Rajasthan

22. Jantar Mantar in Jaipur, Rajasthan

23. Great Living Chola Temples in Tamil Nadu. They include Brihadeeswarar temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Airavateshwarar Temple in Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur.

24. Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu

25. Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh

26. Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh

27. Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh

28. Rani ki vav (The Queen's Stepwell) in Patan, Gujarat

29. Mountain Railways of India. They include Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in West Bengal, Nilgiri Mountain Railway in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, Kalka-Shimla Railway in Himachal Pradesh.

30. Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand

31. Hill Forts of Rajasthan. They include Chittorgarh, Kumbhalgarh, Ranthambhore, Amber Sub-Cluster, Gagron

32. Nalanda in Bihar

33. Khangchendzonga National Park In Sikkim

34. The Architectural Work Of Le Corbusier in Chandigarh

35. Historic City of Ahmadabad in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

36. Qutb Minar in Delhi